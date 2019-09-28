Actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday on Saturday. The actor’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and friend Ayan Mukerji hosted a starry birthday bash for him last night that saw many prominent faces from the film industry in attendance. Now, Ranbir and Alia’s pictures from inside the party are currently going viral on social media. The two are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles in the pictures. In one picture, Ranbir is posing with the two important women in her life – Alia and mommy Neetu Kapoor along with Putlu. In another picture, he is posing with his personal chef Harsh.

The photos were shared by the fanclubs of Ranbir and Alia on Instagram. Alia looks pretty in all the pictures while Ranbir looks happy in the company of his loved ones. Check out the two posts here:

The actor met some of his close buddies from the film industry last evening that included Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar among others. Ranbir’s parents – Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also present at the party. The celebrations this year have doubled up for Ranbir and his family as his father Rishi Kapoor returned cancer-free from New York after almost a year.