Actor Randeep Hooda recently lost his parental grandmother. She was 97-year-old. He took to Twitter and made a heartwarming post about her passing away. Randeep posted four lovely photos of himself posing with her granny and expressed his grief. He talked about how his grandmother was the epitome of love, blessings and all things beautiful. Randeep wrote, “महारी दादी चल बसी 😢🙏 97 साल सदा प्यार हौसला आर हाँसी देती रही ।। भगवान उसकी आत्मा नै शांति दे 🙏

Our paternal grandmother has passed away. She was always loving, encouraging and full of laughter. May God give her peace🙏” (sic)

As soon as he announced the news on Twitter, fans, and well-wishers sent condolences. The photos on Randeep’s tweet clearly shows the affectionate bond he shared with his grandmother. One of the pictures shows her sharing a hearty laugh even during the times she was bed-ridden. The sparkle in her eyes and the smile on her face upon seeing Randeep are unmatchable. May her soul rest in peace!

On the work front, Randeep will be next seen with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s next film. It’s yet-to-be-titled and is slated to hit the screens on February 14 next year. Rumours are rife that Randeep will also be seen in the lead role in a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali soon. Several reports suggested that it’s going to be a film with comic undertones and Randeep has already given his nod.