Many Bollywood stars came out in support of Greta Thunberg who gave a powerful speech on saving the environment at the UN a few days back. Actor Priyanka Chopra also took to social media to acknowledge the speech and praised the 16-year-old girl for saying out strong words loud and clear. However, actor Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel thinks that Priyanka should pay more attention to things happening back home.

In her latest tweet, Rangoli targeted Priyanka and said she should also acknowledge the efforts of the Indian people who are working towards the cause of saving the environment. Kangana’s official spokesperson shared Priyanka’s tweet about Greta Thunberg and wrote, “Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain… unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye…acha lagega🙏” (sic)

Priyanka, who’s a UN Goodwill Ambassador and is known to speak out on issues ranging from gender equality, female genital mutilation to patriotism and global cinema among others, retweeted Greta’s post about her speech and wrote, “Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou” (sic)

Greta’s speech has been widely appreciated as a final call to unite people all across the globe to work towards saving the environment. In her speech at the UN, the teenager made strong statements. A part of her speech read, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”