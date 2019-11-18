Less than a month to go for her movie Mardaani 2‘s release, lead star Rani Mukerji is leaving no stone unturned to promote the Gopi Puthran-directorial but with style and elegance contrary to her crackling and intriguing look in the upcoming cop drama. Giving the saree look an ethereal twist, Rani immediately set the fashion police on alert as she promoted the movie in Kolkata recently.

Shared by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the pictures feature Rani in a mauve saree with a dramatically broad black border. Accessorising her look with a pair of black square-rimmed sunglasses, Rani posed candids for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “‪#Mardaani2 Promotions Are A Go!‬ ‪#RaniMukerji in Kolkata to promote her movie looking ethereal Releases December 13, 2019. (sic)‬”

The makers of Mardaani 2 recently released the official trailer of the film. Featuring actor Rani Mukerji in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, the trailer speaks volumes of the gruesome reality of the country when it comes to sexual crime against women. The film is set in Rajasthan’s Kota this time which is also known as the hub of education because of the many coaching centres that run in the city for students all across the country.

The film seems a step ahead of the first film in the franchise. In the 2014 cop drama, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin played the role of the super enigmatic criminal. In the second film, however, the details about the actor playing the main antagonist have been kept under wraps. Earlier in an interview, Rani had revealed that the villain in the new film is a thousand times more dreadful than the previous villain.

Produced by YRF, Mardaani 2 is written and directed by Gopi Puthran. The film is the first outing of Rani this year after her critically acclaimed film Hichki that was released last year to brilliant reviews.