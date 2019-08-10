The makers of Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 have finally revealed its release date. The second film in the cop franchise is all set to hit the screens on December 13 this year. Featuring Rani as Crime Branch officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, the film is the sequel to the 2014 cop-drama that won praises for its content and the actor’s powerful performance. YRF announced the release date today on social media. The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films posted a new still of Rani from the film and wrote, “#Mardaani2 starring #RaniMukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy releasing in theatres near you on 13th December 2019. #Mardaani2OnDecember13 | @Mardaani2” (sic)

After the success of Mardaani five years back, YRF decided to have the writer of the film – Gopi Puthran on board as director of Mardaani 2. He has also written the script of the second film in the franchise. The details about the main antagonist in the film have been kept under the wraps. Earlier, Rani revealed that she will be seen fighting a young villain who is even more brutal and problematic than the last one. In Mardaani, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin played the negative character and rose to fame for his impressive performance.

Now, in Mardaani 2, it is believed that the antagonist will be seen played by a young man aged between 21-25. In her last interview about the film, Rani had said that she has fought a villain with an unimaginable level of brutality in the second film. She said, “Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I’m excited to find out who the actor will be.”