Bollywood’s live wire Ranveer Singh’s quirky sartorial choices are no secret and neither is the fact that the ’83 star has been staying with ace cricketer Kapil Dev for quite sometime as he geared up to essay his character in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial. While Ranveer’s latest birthday post revealed his first look from the movie, that held an uncanny resemblance with the legend, a recent picture of Kapil shows him under Ranveer’s influence and Twitterati are convinced about the role reversal.

A viral picture of Kapil shows him donning a gaudy red T-shirt teamed with wild, multi-coloured striped pants. The picture was shared on Twitter by actor Sharib Hashmi who captioned it wittily as, “Kapil Sir preparing for @RanveerOfficial’s biopic” and fans couldn’t help but double down with laughter. It is interesting to note that the picture of the legendary cricketer mushrooms at the peak of the film’s promotional campaign and is expected to work as a smart publicity push.

Check Kapil Dev’s viral picture here:

Ranveer has been thoroughly preparing for his character in ’83. He underwent many training sessions to develop skills of the man he’s playing on-screen. In fact, he trained with Kapil Dev himself in Dharamsala to prepare for his role. The actor and his team of other actors flew to London to begin the shoot last month. He was even seen attending the India vs Pakistan World Cup match a few days back.

One of the most anticipated films of next year, the film tells the journey of Indian Cricket team’s first World Cup win of 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays the lead and Deepika plays his on-screen wife, the makers have roped in many other prominent faces to essay the roles of other cricketers from the squad. Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others are a part of the film.