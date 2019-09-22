This excitement has come after a long time in India’s kitty as Zoya Akhtar-directorial Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin, made it to the nominations of the upcoming 92nd Oscar Awards. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani’s Excel Entertainment, the musical drama had been setting benchmarks and breaking records on domestic as well as international turfs apart from adding several feathers to its success cap with the Oscar nomination being the latest.

Spilling out their uncontained excitement at this honour, the actors flooded the Internet with emotional heartfelt notes and throwback pictures. Ranveer and Alia shared identical notes, Siddhant shared throwback pictures from the sets and captioned them, “Oscars !!!!! Gully se Global Bow down @zoieakhtar Bhaiiii @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @itsvijayvarma @ozajay @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and the Team! (sic).” Vijay too shared throwback pictures and captioned them, “#gullyboy becomes India’s official entry to Oscars 2020!! Congratulation to all the peeps from our naka! #apnatimeayega Queen (sic)” and “Gully gang chali Chand ki khoj mein, Ab toh taare sitare humein jaante log hain. #GullyBoy Is India’s official entry to oscars!!! (sic).”

As for Kalki, the diva shared the movie’s poster and captioned it, “Oscar entry, baby!!!

Bravo to the whole team and especially to the chief @zoieakhtar (sic).”

Check out Gully Boy actors’ uncontained digital excitement here:

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:31am PDT

He turned the phrase “Apna Time Ayega” into a millennial’s prescription for soothing self-determination and looks like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s time has finally arrived as Zoya Akhtar- directorial Gully Boy adds another feather to its cap with Oscars nomination. Selected from a list of 27 films, the movie is India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards and Farhan Akhtar’s tweet spills evident proof of him being high on his sister’s success.

Inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, the movie revolved around the underground rap movement in India.

Here’s wishing the team all the best. Hope it not only makes into the list of top 5 but also lands up walking away with the Oscar!