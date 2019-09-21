He turned the phrase “Apna Time Ayega” into a millennial’s prescription for soothing self-determination and looks like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s time has finally arrived as Zoya Akhtar- directorial Gully Boy adds another feather to its cap with Oscars nomination. Selected from a list of 27 films, the movie is India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards and Farhan Akhtar’s tweet spills evident proof of him being high on his sister’s success.

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, Farhan posted Ranveer’s monochromic sketch from his bankrolled movie and dropped the news. He tweeted, “#GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew. (sic)” and punctuated it with a dancing man emoji.

Inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, the movie revolved around the underground rap movement in India and also starred Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. After impressing the Indian audience, Gully Boy even won the NETPAC Award at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea.

The musical drama also revealed hidden gem, Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher, whose performance in the film made the audience go gaga over the actor. The film emerged as a hit at the Box Office and also impressed the critics with its realistic narrative. The audience has even watched the film more than once just to see the ace actors nailing it on screen. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Gully Boy hit the cinema screens on February 14 and was bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Here’s wishing the team all the best. Hope it not only makes into the list of top 5 but also lands up walking away with the Oscar!