Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted a party on Monday evening for the team of their upcoming film ’83. The star couple brought the house down at the party as they burnt the dance floor and impressed the fans with lovable chemistry. Their pictures and videos from the party last night are currently going viral on social media and one of the things that have garnered special attention from the viewers is a video that shows the couple performing an intimate dance.

The couple, who twinned in white at the party, did some cozy dancing and their fans are currently drooling over that video. Many fan clubs of Deepika and Ranveer have shared the video with lovely captions and DeepVeer looks absolutely head over heels in love with each other. Check out the video here:

Ranveer and Deepika also entertained the people by pretending to play cricket at the venue. They also joined Hardy Sandhu and others in grooving to the tunes of ‘Kya Baat Hai‘. Check out this video:

Ranveer and Deepika make for one of the most loved couples in the country. Their chemistry speaks volumes of their love and their beautiful bond. Not only do they show an amazing PDA on social media, but they also just can’t have their eyes off each other in the public.