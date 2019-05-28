Having done enough recce and training to ‘”become the hurricane” at the master’s, Kapil Dev‘s, feet, Ranveer Singh and his co-actors including R Badree, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar have left for London for the first shooting schedule of Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The movies revolves around India’s win in 1983 cricket World Cup, spearheaded by Kapil.

The excited cast posted the latest pictures marking the beginning of the journey, in “conditions best ‘suited’ for making history.” Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a dapper team-picture with his co-stars and the boys set the mercury soaring. The post was captioned, “Kapil’s Devils” while the director Kabir gave more insight through his caption which read, “The boys arrive in London today.” The movie’s official Instagram handle captioned the picture as, “Kapil’s Devils wearing confidence on their sleeves!” (sic) Sharing a less sober picture of the boys, the handle announced the movie going on floors with the caption, “It’s game time. #83SquadOnTheMove The journey begins” (sic) punctuated with a fire sign. Ranveer too announced the beginning of the shoot with an elegantly formal picture of his for a change and captioned it, “About to embark on a remarkable cinematic journey #proud #blessed” while the makers captioned it, “Conditions best ‘suited’ for making history” (sic) as fans broke the Internet gushing over all the frames.

Check their posts here:

Ranveer plays the role of the former Indian skipper in the film and has been keen to completely adopt the mannerisms and lifestyle of Kapil for his on-screen portrayal. A strategy was designed so that he could make the most of this opportunity and reflect a mirror image of Kapil Dev in his film and hence, the decision to live with Kapil for 10 days at his house. Talking about these 10 days and the toughest thing to emulate about Kapil, Ranveer told Hindustan Times, “Naturally, to grasp Kapil sir’s bowling action has been a tough task. It’s a unique action that required me to make drastic changes in my body mechanics in order to achieve the skill required to bowl like him.”

As for Kapil, he was left impressed by Ranveer’s electric energy. He shared, “Ranveer is a man of incredible talent. He can portray any character with conviction as we’ve seen in the various roles he has played. His ability is profound. With his temperament and boundless energy, his eye for the smallest detail, he’ll easily manage to adapt to all my mannerisms and technique.”

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala ’83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.