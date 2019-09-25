Sneaking into our feed in the wee hours of the night (very typical), ’83 star Ranveer Singh made sure that his Dracula entry was grand, only, much cuter than scary. Too early for a throwback Thursday, the star caught fans off-guard as he treated them to his highly adorable picture and not surprisingly, the Internet was left gushing.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer posted the blurry picture featuring little Ranveer sporting fake fangs and hand raised to pose like claws as he tried to make a blood-thirsty expression. Donning a blue and yellow striped tee, the actor-to-be looked ready to re-trigger our vampire fantasy as he captioned his picture simply with a devil emoji. Well, if this is how endearing a Dracula looks, we don’t mind having them vampire clan around even in broad daylight!

Take a look at Ranveer’s throwback Picture here:

View this post on Instagram 😈 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 24, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

On another note, Ranveer Singh’s February release, Gully Boy, is India’s official entry to the upcoming 92nd Oscar Awards. He turned the phrase “Apna Time Ayega” into a millennial’s prescription for soothing self-determination and looks like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s time has finally arrived as Zoya Akhtar- directorial Gully Boy adds another feather to its cap with Oscars nomination. Selected from a list of 27 films, the movie is India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards and Farhan Akhtar’s tweet spills evident proof of him being high on his sister’s success.

Inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, the movie revolved around the underground rap movement in India.

On the professional front, Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat. Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.