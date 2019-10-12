Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ’83 with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others. It’s a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history as then Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 is like the history repeating itself for them to cherish. In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Khan talks about the same emotion, energy and just how much the film matters to everyone associated with it, especially Ranveer.

The director of successful films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan revealed that the actor was so emotional while filming the scene in which he had to lift the World Cup trophy that he broke down the moment Khan said ‘cut.’ The shooting was happening at the Lord’s stadium in London and it was a surprise when Ranveer was given the real trophy to use in the scene. That made him feel so overwhelmed that he couldn’t resist his tears while lifting the real trophy.

Khan was quoted saying, “We shot for five days at the Lord’s stadium in London, entering the members-only Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then, stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir. And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer (Singh, who is playing Kapil Dev in the film) too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted ‘Cut’.”

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Khan explained, “Among those on the balcony was also Clive Lloyd’s son who, like Gordan Greenidge and Malcolm Marshall’s sons, is playing his father in the film. We had legends like Kapil Dev, Gavaskar to Vivian Richards dropping by. That day, Clive Lloyd, captain of the ’83 West Indian team which had crashed to 140 all out to give Kapil us an unlikely win, was there to support his son. When we urged him to come closer, he quipped that he didn’t want to see the Cup being given away for the second time in his life.”

Not many know that Kapil Dev and his squad were considered the worst performers and there were thoughts about keeping India out of the World Cup cricket tournament to avoid mocking the standard of the game. However, when Dev and his boys stepped into the field, they ran havoc and registered a win that was totally unprecedented. India had not won any single match in the history of the World Cup but the men fought against all odds to beat the champions. Kabir Khan also added that his story is just not about celebrating Kapil Dev and reliving the moments of the match but also to give due respect and limelight to the cricketers whose achievements and contributions have been forgotten over the years.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 10 next year.