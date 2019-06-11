For a celebrity like Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh, the fan base is colossal not just on home turf but also internationally hence, when the actor acknowledges one of his fans, it becomes a big deal. In unfortunate news for the ’83 star, one of his biggest teen fans passed away in a sudden accident on Monday and as per the news by a paparazzi, Jatin Dulera was “an ardent Ranveer Singh fan.”

Acknowledging Jatin’s die-hard love for him, Ranveer shared a picture collage on his Instagram story, featuring him with the boy and captioned it with a heart and prayer emoji, saying “RIP LIL HOMIE” (sic).

The famous Mumbai-based photojournalist who had revealed the news shared a series of Jatin’s pictures with Ranveer and some with Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The post revealed, “Gone too soon bro. An ardent #ranveersingh fan #JatinDulera died today out of a sudden accident. He was just getting ready to go to office and collapsed in his bathroom as his breathing stopped. Jatin was happy teen who was not into any bad habbits whatsoever. He had lost his father at a very early age and has two younger siblings. His mom works in a government firm and he worked in the building where #farhanakhtar has his office in bandra. One of my followers, he often tipped me about celebs whereabouts and sometimes even contributed videos to me but never wanted me to credit him. He also had asked me if he could join me. His funeral took place at Shivaji Park where around 700 friends of his turned up. Keep smiling Jatin like you always did, we will miss you #rip @iamjatin_753” (sic).

It is no secret that the cast of Kabir Khan‘s ’83 is at London to shoot for the upcoming film and while the squad including Ranveer Singh, R Badree, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar are gearing up for the first shooting schedule at Lord’s, the Indian Cricket team too is in England for the ICC World Cup 2019. Not skipping a chance, lead actor Ranveer recently joined Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq at a conclave to discuss cricket and his upcoming film and his excitement seemed contagious.

The movies revolves around India’s win in 1983 cricket World Cup, spearheaded by Kapil. Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala ’83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.