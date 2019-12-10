Ironically like his role in Yash Raj Film’s Band Baaja Baaraat, of turning from a common college pass out with high hopes and big dreams to a known name in the industry, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh‘s journey in the industry has been somewhat the same and as the powerhouse celebrates nine dreamy years in his profession, fans can’t keep calm. Sharing the introductory still from his debut movie, Ranveer marked nine years-long stay just as the clocks struck twelve midnight.

It was Ranveer’s debut film opposite Anushka Sharma and was praised by all. In the film, Ranveer played the role of the uncouth but good-hearted small-town Bittoo who is a bit of a duffer when it comes to matters of the heart. This was a great start to his career. The newcomer even received quite a number of awards for his energetic performance. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a screengrab that features his back and “Introducing Ranveer Singh” propped up on the left-hand corner while YRF credits are given on the opposite corner. The nostalgic post was captioned, “It was all a dream 9 years to the day #ifyouknowyouknow (sic).” From calling him, “Haye mera Bread Pakoda (sic)” to simply filling in red heart emojis as they wrote, “Bittooooo (sic)”, fans flooded the comments section with love.

Falling in love at work is not a new concept but Yash Chopra’s production churned out an interesting love story between two wedding planners. The dazzling chemistry between focussed Anushka Sharma and funny Ranveer Singh was a delight to watch. The story was fresh and so were the characters. The movie hit the cinema screens on December 10, 2010 and was helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

On the professional front, Ranveer is back to his debut production banner – YRF with his upcoming Gujarati flick, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF. The movie had gone on floors in October this year and ahead of it, Ranveer was full of praises for Divyang. Calling the script, the ‘most solid on-paper material’ he has come across in a long time, Ranveer had even claimed that this YRF entertainer is going to be a film for everyone. “It’s a film with a big heart,” Ranveer had revealed to DNA then.

Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. He also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty.