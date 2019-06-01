The powerhouse of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is not just a hit in the industry for his contagious sense of humour but also among fans, not only those in India but abroad too and the recent picture surfacing on the Internet is proof. Getting papped in London where the actor will be beginning the shoot for Kabir Khan directorial ’83, Ranveer was seen flanked by girl fans on a street.

In the picture which the paparazzi made viral, Ranveer can be seen donning an-all red tracksuit, paired with white running shoes and yellow glasses. The girl fans clinging to him smiled wider than the actor, perhaps sharing an inside joke or cracked up by his sense of humour, as they posed for the camera.

Having done enough recce and training to “become the hurricane” at the master’s, Kapil Dev’s, feet, Ranveer Singh and his co-actors including R Badree, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar have left for London for the first shooting schedule of Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The movies revolves around India’s win in 1983 cricket World Cup, spearheaded by Kapil.

Ranveer plays the role of the former Indian skipper in the film and has been keen to completely adopt the mannerisms and lifestyle of Kapil for his on-screen portrayal. A strategy was designed so that he could make the most of this opportunity and reflect a mirror image of Kapil Dev in his film and hence, the decision to live with Kapil for 10 days at his house. Talking about these 10 days and the toughest thing to emulate about Kapil, Ranveer told Hindustan Times, “Naturally, to grasp Kapil sir’s bowling action has been a tough task. It’s a unique action that required me to make drastic changes in my body mechanics in order to achieve the skill required to bowl like him.”

As for Kapil, he was left impressed by Ranveer’s electric energy. He shared, “Ranveer is a man of incredible talent. He can portray any character with conviction as we’ve seen in the various roles he has played. His ability is profound. With his temperament and boundless energy, his eye for the smallest detail, he’ll easily manage to adapt to all my mannerisms and technique.”

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala ’83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.