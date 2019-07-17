Back when the personal life your favourite star was still a mystery, Rendezvous With Simi Garewal used to bridge the gap. After a long hiatus of 15 years, the show is coming back with its ever-so-lovely host once again taking the charge to ensure a heart-to-heart conversation with various film personalities. As revealed by Mid-Day, the show is going to open with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, it’s going to be the couple’s first appearance on a show together after their wedding in November 2018.

Simi herself revealed the names and said that DeepVeer have promised to appear on the show. The actor told the daily, “I have never revealed the names till I’ve shot the episode. But I’ll reveal this – Deepika and Ranveer have promised their first interview together for Rendezvous.”

The format of the show had nothing complex. It was a simple insightful conversation about the guest’s struggle, their childhood, family background, their achievements, love life and the kind of work they incline towards. However, talk show these days have introduced various interesting formats which include games, dance performances and other kinds of competition. When Simi was asked if she was thinking of introducing any change in her old format, she gave a straight answer.

The actor, who’s known for films like Karz and Bobby, said that she doesn’t believe a person needs to have any game or competition on the show when a simple conversation is enough. She told the daily, “Why would I change the format (to include) more gossip and games? People resort to games when they cannot make a conversation.”

Simi added that she’s completely not in favour of having multiple sections incorporated in her format when she can interest her viewer with a heartfelt conversation. She said, “It’s an easy way out. No research needed! Rendezvous is about getting to ‘know’ the person. I get many messages from viewers saying they are tired of the present format of talk shows.”