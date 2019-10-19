Actor Ranveer Singh is famous for his ever-so-energetic personality. The actor is one of the most sought after names in Bollywood and his presence at any event is sure to attract the maximum eyeballs. He utilised the same following to help one of his dear friends. Ranveer surprisingly walked the ramp for designer Simone Khambatta who is the actor’s childhood buddy. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Simmba of Bollywood showed some love for her childhood friend and took out time from his busy schedule to be the showstopper for her fashion show.

The report mentioned that Ranveer and Simone know each other from the age of 11 and she is one of those friends who always knew that the man was going to be the superstar one day. Ever since Ranveer stepped into the industry, he ran on a choc-o-block schedule. However, this time, when he got to know that Simone was going to exhibit her latest collection and he was also in the town, he asked his team to clear the slot for him. The actor emerged as the showstopper for her friend’s fashion show and garnered all the love for his beautiful gesture.

Before walking the ramp for Simone, Ranveer talked to the portal and praised her designer friend. He said the fact that he can be a small part of his friend’s achievement makes him feel good and he’s glad to be there for his childhood friend. Simone, too, expressed her emotions and said Ranveer has always been a master of surprises and his decision to spearheading her show comes as a really lovely gesture. “Ranveer is always big on surprises and his decision to walk the ramp for me and be the show-stopper is one of the sweetest gestures that he has done for me. I’m truly touched,” she said.

Well, a superstar for a reason!