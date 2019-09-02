Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, Bollywood’s live-wire Ranveer Singh dropped another track from his independent record label, IncInk which is a Marathi song, Ganpati Aala Re, by rapper Kaam Bhaari. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared the news and fans went berserk as they listened to the track on repeat during Ganesh Utsav.

The shared video is a teaser in red and white, divided into 9 squares that open up to reveal signatory Ganesh symbols and the track’s name. Ranveer captioned the teaser as, “Ganpati Aala Re Out Now. Link in Bio. @kaambhaari incinkrecords (sic)” which Kaam Bhaari instantly acknowledged and commented, “Bhai Bhai Bhai Thankyou so much (sic).”

The song has been written and performed by Kaam Bhaari and features him making a Ganesh idol while talking about how Ganesha brings rain, breathing life into the land. A part of the video has been filmed in Aarey Forest of Mumbai, which had stunned the makers during exploration. The video is their conscious attempt to take the “opportunity to respect, protect and savour that which we consider sacred.”

Watch Kaam Bhaari’s Marathi track, Ganpati Aala Re, here:

Doing his bid to revolutionise music among young Indians, Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh had collaborated with filmmaker and musician Navzar Eranee to launch IncInk, an independent music record label, in March this year. Promising to be inclusive and independent, formed by artists for art, the label had launched Zeher, its first single and music video.

So far, the label has presented Kaam Bhaari (who has sung Zeher), Slow Cheeta and Spitfire as fresh talents.

On the professional front, Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.