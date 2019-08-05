The ’83 squad of Kabir Khan is currently shooting robustly in London and taking time out for fans amidst hectic schedule was actor Ranveer Singh who was recently seen entertaining fans in the streets. While the crowd went wild to seen their favourite at such close quarters, Ranveer himself singled out one lady fan and showered his love on her exclusively from what we can make out from the video that has now gone viral on the Internet.

In the shared video, Ranveer can be seen making the most of the attention by fans and even playing with a toddler who happened to be there with his mother. Next up, we see Ranveer, all suited-booted, walking down the London street amidst much fan-fare when he spotted an old lady on a wheelchair in the crowd of fans. Dropping immediately on one knee, Ranveer offered her a huge pink rose and in exchange was showered with pecks on his cheeks. While we are not surprised at the outpour of love, it was Ranveer’s sheer humility that won us as the star returned the peck on the cheek with further warmth and pecks on the lady fan.

Watch Ranveer Singh’s video with the lady fan here:

Ranveer was in Southall, London, to shoot for an advertisement. “Ranveer’s presence created a crowd frenzy when he went there to shoot for an ad. The entire neighbourhood came out on the street to catch a glimpse of Ranveer. The production had made elaborate security plans but they couldn’t anticipate the sheer numbers in which people descended on the location to see Ranveer live and in action,” said an eyewitness from Southall.

The source adds, “As a result, the creative team decided to incorporate the crowd in the ad as well. Ranveer was super calm in spite of the pandemonium, spreading his usual charm and cheer amongst the locals who came in hordes to see him. Very few actors have the ability to handle crowds the way Ranveer does!”

While fans went berserk, Ranveer was seen taking care of the women and children. “He was seen ensuring that women, children and the elderly don’t get pushed around in the chaos. He was seen telling the security to ensure that they ensure the safety of them. The security ensured that they took care of everyone and the shoot happened smoothly!” informs the source.

On the professional front, Ranveer has been thoroughly preparing for his character in ’83. He underwent many training sessions to develop skills of the man he’s playing on-screen. In fact, he trained with Kapil Dev himself in Dharamsala to prepare for his role. The actor and his team of other actors flew to London to begin the shoot last month.

One of the most anticipated films of next year, the film tells the journey of Indian Cricket team’s first World Cup win of 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays the lead and Deepika plays his on-screen wife, the makers have roped in many other prominent faces to essay the roles of other cricketers from the squad. Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others are a part of the film.