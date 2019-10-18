We don’t know what hybrid chips he consumed as a kid to be always this lit and electrifying, irrespective of the time of day but Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh sure has enough energy to light up a whole country individually and his latest video from IIFA 2019 is proof. Performing the high octane Ganpati dance at the recently concluded IIFA 2019, Ranveer’s video is visual proof of why he is termed as “Bollywood’s live wire” in the first place.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a video that opens to him pumping up the energies of his fellow dancers as he appreciated their dancing capabilities. Seen donning a glittery white sherwani and hair pulled by in a black bandana, Ranveer is seen addressing the mob of dancers one minute and in the next he is upon the stage, before the camera, stealing the spotlight and seizing the night. While we have never doubted his high-spirits, the latest video, which has now crossed over 1.2 million views and is still going strong, is just another excuse of him living up his well-earned tag – “powerhouse”.

View this post on Instagram Go Ham or go Home A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 17, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

The video was captioned, “Go Ham or go Home (sic)” on which Ayushmann Khurrana instantly commented, “Whatta star! (sic)”, Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Hahahahahahahahaha! That triple-dab! You’re a jeeta-jaagta boomerang!!! (sic)” and Kubbra Sait gushed, “Hahahahahah!!! Kya aadmi hai!!! Angaaaar (sic)” among other industry friends who flooded the comments section with affection for the star.

On the professional front, Ranveer will soon be seen coming together with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to shoot a scene for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. As per a report in news daily, a huge set has been constructed to shoot the fascinating climax scene that will mark the union of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on-screen. The film, which is gearing up for 2020 release, is the third film from Rohit’s cop-universe and he had already hinted at the union of the three big actors with Sooryavanshi. Now, as the team gets on a 20-day schedule, Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi are reuniting to fight the many baddies in the story.

Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat. Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.