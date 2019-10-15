Sneaking into our feeds tonight without any prior warning, ’83 star Ranveer Singh looks determined to rob us off our sleep as he flaunted his sultry look straight out of the gym. Treating fans to his smoking hot look, probably after a grind at the gym, Ranveer set not just the Internet but also Bollywood friends drooling.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared the picture which features him donning a grey vest and sweat glistening on his bulky torso. Wearing a red cap, pulled back to amp his boyish looks, Ranveer posed in the backdrop of the gym equipment as he looked away from the camera and captioned the picture, “आया पोलीस !!! (The police is here) @itsrohitshetty (sic).” Soon after, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Saqib Saleem and others flooded the comments section with admiration.

View this post on Instagram आया पोलीस !!! 👮🏽‍♂️💪🏽 @itsrohitshetty A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 15, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

On the professional front, Ranveer will soon be seen coming together with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to shoot a scene for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. As per a report in news daily, a huge set has been constructed to shoot the fascinating climax scene that will mark the union of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on-screen. The film, which is gearing up for 2020 release, is the third film from Rohit’s cop-universe and he had already hinted at the union of the three big actors with Sooryavanshi. Now, as the team gets on a 20-day schedule, Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi are reuniting to fight the many baddies in the story.

Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat. Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.