Making chills run down our back in broad daylight and right at the onset of the week, filmmaker Karan Johar suggested a plot twist in the “happy endings” of Dharma Productions as they gear up for horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Rooting for Karan was Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh who too dropped an eerie video ahead of the trailer launch that immediately set fans on a frenzy.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the stars shared the video which features old electric sockets and flickering lights in a dark setting of a rusted ship. While Karan captioned the video, “The home of happy endings is getting a plot twist. Welcome to the dark side…a new era begins at @DharmaMovies as we step into the dark allies of the horror genre with #Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. #DharmaGoesDark @apoorva1972 (sic),” Ranveer’s caption read, “@dharmamovies steps over to the dark side and is diving into the seas of horror! #DharmaGoesDark @karanjohar @apoorva1972 (sic).”

Set on a ship, as the title suggests, Bhoot Part One is based on a real-life incident that happened in Mumbai. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Shashank Khaitan, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

In an interview earlier, co-producer Khaitan revealed that Bhanu was reluctant to present the script to Dharma Productions initially since the banner is not known for backing horror movies. However, when he showed the script to KJo, he loved it and came on board. Khaitan went on to say that the film is in its post-production stage now and is gearing up for a release in November. The Dhadak director said, “Karan loved it. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Bombay. The shooting is complete. The post-production is underway and the film will open in cinemas on November 15 this year.”

Slated to release on November 15, 2019, the horror flick will now hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020.