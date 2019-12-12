Shelling out some major hits like Gully Boy, Made in Heaven and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara among others, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar‘s production company, Tiger Baby, started a couple of years ago with her long-time collaborator, Reema Kagti, joined Instagram this November. However, the page is being officially receiving a welcome in the quirkiest of styles from the actors it gave fame to others associated with the company in some way or the other.

From Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi donning their rapper avatar to Farhan Akhtar wearing his boxing gloves and Zoya Akhtar adding a bow behind the filmmaking camera, all adding details exclusive to themselves as they shared pictures with tiger masks. While Alia Bhatt made her cat, Edward meet Tiger Baby, Katrina welcomed the page with a link to her cosmetics company, Kay. Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s tiger can be seen wearing an MXS T-shirt while that of Gauri Khan sat in front of the interior designer’s brand logo.

Check out the celebrities latest welcome to Tiger Baby’s page here:

View this post on Instagram Aayi Sherni! 🐯 @tigerbabyfilms A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 11, 2019 at 9:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram Hola #wearehere #followmebaby #callingallcats #thebigroar @reemakagti1 @tigerbabyfilms A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar) on Dec 11, 2019 at 8:59pm PST

On the professional front, Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for the release of her Netflix series, Ghost Stories. Ghost Stories is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018’s Lust Stories. Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar‘s short film for Netflix‘s upcoming anthology, Ghost Stories.

Shooting for Ghost Stories also brought back memories of filming Bombay Talkies for Zoya. The director celebrated Indian cinema in the year 2013 with a film that was a compilation of stories directed by her and three more filmmakers – Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibaker Banerjee.