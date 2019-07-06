Actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 34th birthday. Currently, in the UK, the actor has revealed his first look from his upcoming film ’83 to mark the special day. A cut on the cheek, determination in eyes, curly hair and a vintage moustache – Ranveer looks exactly like former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, the man he’s playing in the film. Ranveer is spearheading the Kabir Khan-directorial and his look from the story of India’s first World cup win was quite anticipated.

The actor took to his social media accounts on Saturday morning to share the picture. The look further has him handling the ball and looking straight into the camera with the expressions that convey here-to-win-all attitude. He captioned the still as, “On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE 🌪 KAPIL DEV 🏏🏆 ” (sic)

As soon as Ranveer released the picture on social media, fans and friends couldn’t resist praising him for such a stupendous on-screen appearance as Kapil Dev. Many colleagues of the actor from the film industry commented about their excitement and told Ranveer how he makes them feel proud.

Ranveer has been thoroughly preparing for his character in ’83. He underwent many training sessions to develop skills of the man he’s playing on-screen. In fact, he trained with Kapil Dev himself in Dharamsala to prepare for his role. The actor and his team of other actors flew to London to begin the shoot last month. He was even seen attending the India vs Pakistan World Cup match a few days back. Happy birthday to the man!