Love him or hate him but you can surely never ignore his “angaar” swag as ’83 star Ranveer Singh slays in one quirky style after another and his recent photoshoot for a magazine’s cover is proof of the same. Seen acing sartorial elegance ranging from Govinda to Hot Steppers, Ranveer left fans drooling all over his total babe look.

Ranveer flooded the hot pictures on his Instagram handle which he captioned with lyrics from songs of varied genres. One look at the sizzling pictures and fans emptied their stash of heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out Ranveer’s latest pictures from the photoshoot here:

View this post on Instagram ‘Ere come de hahtsteppah @vogueindia A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 6, 2019 at 12:42am PST

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The fascinating climax scene that will mark the union of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on-screen. The film, which is gearing up for 2020 release, is the third film from Rohit’s cop-universe and he had already hinted at the union of the three big actors with Sooryavanshi. Now, as the team gets on a 20-day schedule, Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi are reuniting to fight the many baddies in the story.

Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat. Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.