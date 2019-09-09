The live wire of Bollywood recently flooded the Internet with pictures donning the colour of his nature and fans couldn’t keep calm as Ranveer Singh added another feather to his cap. The ’83 star is now the Global Brand Ambassador for a brand and sharing this news with fans, Ranveer set them gawking at his non-quirky, simple yet stylish looks after so long.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a few viral pictures that feature him donning a mustard-coloured hoodie paired with white lowers and similar coloured shoes. Accessoring his look with a black cap worn backwards, Ranveer amped his boyish looks and fans were left swooning. The pictures shared the news, “Proud to be the Global Brand Ambassador for the Iconic Sound Innovators @jblindia #DareToListen #JBL (sic).”

On the professional front, Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.