Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Raksha Bandhan yesterday with sisters Ritika Bhavnani and Anisha Padukone in the UK. Ranveer has been shooting for his upcoming film ’83 in London and Deepika flew to join him there a few days back. Ranveer’s latest social media post reveals just how much fun are these four having in London.

The actor posted a picture of himself sandwiched between Anisha and Ritika as both plant a sweet peck on his cheeks. His other post had Deepika posing outside a popular restaurant in all her chirpy avatar. Both the boomerang videos shared by the actor in his Instagram stories are currently going viral on social media with Ranveer’s fans going gaga over them. Check these out:

Ranveer also made an adorable post wishing his elder sister on the festival of Rakhi. It was a childhood picture in which he was looking into the camera dressed in what looked like a white kurta-pajama. Ranveer wrote in the caption: “My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel 👼🏼 💕 love you दीदी 🌈 #happyrakshabandhan @riticulousness” (sic)

Meanwhile, Deepika recently opened up on playing the character of former cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in ’83. The actor is essaying the role of Ranveer’s on-screen wife, however, she said that her real-life chemistry with her husband has nothing do with the kind of bond they need to show in the film. Deepika said, “As actors, you don’t think about your personal equations while doing a film. You are fully focused on the moment and the character. You cease to exist as the person you are and only live the character that you are playing. Our personal equation won’t have any role to play this film,” she told Mumbai Mirror.