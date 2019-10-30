Call it the nostalgia of his debut movie Band Baaja Baarat where he played a wedding planner or another bout of his jovial self but Ranveer Singh announcing himself up for sale this “shaadi season” is certainly not something that the fans were expecting. With the shoot for Kabir Khan’s ’83 wrapped up and with Takht and other projects waiting to go on floors, seems like the powerhouse of Bollywood can’t stay put as he offered his services “for events, wedding, budday party, mundan (sic).”

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared an almost-clean shaven picture, sans moustache et all. Donning an indigo sherwani with golden floral works all over, Ranveer struck a sheepish smile and captioned the picture, “Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundan (sic).” Quick to comment, Deepika Padukone wrote, “contact @deepikapadukone for bookings! @ranveersingh (sic)” and left fans cracked up. Making them double down with laughter further, was Arjun Kapoor’s comment that read, “Baba u are so cheap it’s expensive (sic)” while Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Need dulha! Who is ur manager ! Will contact (sic).”

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The fascinating climax scene that will mark the union of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on-screen. The film, which is gearing up for 2020 release, is the third film from Rohit’s cop-universe and he had already hinted at the union of the three big actors with Sooryavanshi. Now, as the team gets on a 20-day schedule, Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi are reuniting to fight the many baddies in the story.

Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat. Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.