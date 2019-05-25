Unless you’re living under the rock, you would be aware of how hard actor Ranveer Singh is grilling to be in the skin of Kapil Dev as he essays his character in Kabir Khan directorial ’83. Revolving around India’s win in 1983 cricket World Cup, spearheaded by Kapil, the movie also stars actors R Badree, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar in pivotal roles apart from Ranveer.

While earlier Ranveer was seen learning the ropes of the game, including the Natraj shot, from Kapil, recent pictures show him discussing the intricacies of “becoming the hurricane” at the latter’s house. The pictures show Raveer casually dressed in a round half-sleeves white tee and blue denim, wearing a wristwatch to complete his look as he held a coffee mug in hand and listened attentively to Kapil, who donned formals – white tucked in shirt paired with blue trousers. Sitting on a cusion-rid couch before the backdrop of Kapil’s garden, Ranveer captioned the post as, “Becoming the Hurricane #KapilDev @83thefilm @kabirkhankk” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Becoming the Hurricane 🌪 #KapilDev @83thefilm @kabirkhankk A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 24, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT

Ranveer plays the role of the former Indian skipper in the film and he is keen to completely adopt the mannerisms and lifestyle of Kapil for his on-screen portrayal. Therefore, he and his team have designed a strategy so that he can take the most of this opportunity and reflect a mirror image of Kapil Dev in his film. Hence the decision to live with him for 10 days at his house. Talking about these 10 days and the toughest thing to emulate about Kapil, Ranveer told Hindustan Times, “Naturally, to grasp Kapil sir’s bowling action has been a tough task. It’s a unique action that required me to make drastic changes in my body mechanics in order to achieve the skill required to bowl like him.”

As for Kapil, he has been left impressed by Ranveer’s electric energy. He shared, “Ranveer is a man of incredible talent. He can portray any character with conviction as we’ve seen in the various roles he has played. His ability is profound. With his temperament and boundless energy, his eye for the smallest detail, he’ll easily manage to adapt to all my mannerisms and technique.”

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala ’83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.