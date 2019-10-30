Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali surprised all when he announced two back-to-back films and booked the Diwali 2021 date at the Box Office. After completing Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, the director will hop on to make Baiju Bawra that is slated to hit the screens during the Diwali festivities. SLB hasn’t announced any actor’s name for the film. However, speculations are rife that it’s none other than the director’s favourite – Ranveer Singh, who’s going to front the magnum opus.

A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Ranveer has given his nod to spearhead Baiju Bawra but the announcement has been kept under the wraps considering Ranveer doesn’t want the focus to shift from his upcoming film – Kabir Khan’s ’83 that features him in the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Further, the report also mentions that while Ranveer is set to play the titular role in the film, the makers were considering Ajay Devgn to play the role of Tansen. However, the actor, who has worked with SLB in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) refused to be a part of the film.

Baiju Bawra has been announced as the ‘revenge story of a maverick maestro’ and Ranveer fits the bill perfectly. The actor has got one more film in kitty apart from ’83. He has returned to YRF with Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is slated to go on the floors next year itself. It would be after Jayeshbhai Jordaar that Ranveer will begin the shooting of Baiju Bawra. Meanwhile, SLB will also complete his Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia for the release next year.

No official announcement is made so far. But, if Ranveer joins SLB once again, another stupendous on-screen offering is surely on the cards for the audience. Watch out!