Treating fans to his childhood charms, ’83 star Ranveer Singh recently shared a swag-high picture this Thursday morning which instantly set even industry friends including actor Varun Dhawan, rapper Kaam Bhaari and others swooning over our Little Red Riding Hood. From being called a “baller” to a “cutie”, all felt that the swag levels have not inched down a bit even now and we couldn’t agree more.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a picture from his childhood days where the little munchkin can be seen giving a thumbs up, standing on a cushioned chair. Donning an all-red attire with even the hood worn around his head, Ranveer captioned the picture as, “all good in the hood (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 👍🏽 all good in the hood 🙂 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 21, 2019 at 6:18pm PDT

On the professional front, Ranveer is shooting with actor-wife Deepika Padukone for Kabir Khan’s ’83, which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres in the beginning of 2020. However, it has now been pushed towards the end of the year. Filmmaker Karan Johar has begun the preparation for his upcoming directorial Takht. He has started to put every strand in the right place so that when the film goes on the floors with its huge cast Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnvi Kapoor, nothing appears dismantled.