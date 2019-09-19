Fans are just waking up to nurse their mid-week blues and for those ‘lucky’ one who missed out on the Bollywood celebrities’ green carpet look at IIFA lat night, we are more than excited to update them about Ranveer Singh‘s jaw-dropping look apart from the news of him winning Best Actor award. To expect the ’83 actor in something subtle, for once, would be too much of an expectation and while we thought the “Tattad Tattad” guy could not go any quirkier, out he appeared on Wednesday night in full-blown “kabootar” avatar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer himself shared his oh-so-funky look from different angles and we bet the pictures will make you choke on your coffee this morning and make it hard for you to bat an eyelid. Hard to describe, Ranveer donned a grey suit by Moschino with a red satin dupatta draped over his shoulder and tucked in diagonally only to find an outlet on his left side, all the way down till his legs. Teaming his look with brown boots, Ranveer accessorised his look with a gaudy chain, a pair of earrings and sunglasses. If these were not enough to make heads turn, Ranveer sported a fountain ponytail that stood right atop his waxed-head and we doubt anyone in the industry or outside has even half the guts to pull off this look with equal charm and glamour. Leaving the caption space filled with only brand tags, the picture flaunting the trophy was captioned, “Best Actor in a Leading Role! #IIFA Awards #blessed #grateful (sic).”

View this post on Instagram @moschino @carrera @franckmuller_geneve A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 18, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

On the professional front, Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat. Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.