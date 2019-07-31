Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a new picture on his Instagram timeline. No, it’s not a new still from his upcoming film ’83 or any loved-up post with wife Deepika Padukone. It’s a sweet birthday wish for her dear sister Ritika Bhavnani. Ranveer has taken to social media to post an adorable picture of her elder sister on her birthday. He has posted a throwback image from Ritika’s childhood in which she’s seen chilling at what looks like a beach. The photo further has baby Ritika lying on a beach bed while her tape recorder lies next to her on a separate bed. The entire frame is filled with so much swag and we know that both these siblings are just full of style since childhood.

Ranveer has called Ritika ‘didi’ in the post. The caption on his post reads, “Pretty much sums it up 😎 #happybirthday Didi ❤️ I love you @riticulousness” (sic)

Ranveer shares a lovely bond with his sister. In fact, he has often been deemed as a family man who takes care of everyone’s needs in the family. Even her wife Deepika Padukone once revealed in an interview that Ranveer is quite a hands-on husband and makes sure everyone in the family is happy and healthy.

The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film titled ’83. Ranveer plays the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, it’s the story of India winning its first World Cup match in the year 1884 against West Indies. Ranveer is joined by Deepika in the film who essays the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. It’s for the first time after their wedding in November last year that the two stars are sharing screen space in a film.