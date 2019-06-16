There is no day on the calendar when you will find actor Ranveer Singh‘s vibe a little low and making the most of each day and moment in the reason he is known as the powerhouse of Bollywood. Putting out the most millennial post ever on the occasion of Father’s Day, Ranveer emits the same high on life vibe and the picture he shared is proof of where those defining genes come from.

Putting out a picture of his dad in sepia mode, Ranveer captioned it with typical online slangs in hashtags. Donning a silver jacket with “KICKOFF 1982” printed on the breast-pocket side, paired with denim jeans, Ranveer’s dad, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani sported messy hair, hiding his forehead completely and heavy moustache as he stood with a hint of a smile for the camera. Ranveer captioned the picture, “well, now you Know …. #og #hypebeast #happyfathersday #iloveyoupapa” (sic).

On the professional front, Ranveer is in London, shooting for the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial, ’83. One of the most anticipated films of next year, the film tells the journey of Indian Cricket team’s first World Cup win of 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays the lead and Deepika plays his on-screen wife, the makers have roped in many other prominent faces to essay the roles of other cricketers from the squad. Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others are a part of the film. Gearing up for the first shooting schedule at Lord’s, the cast recently met the Indian Cricket team who too is in England for the ICC World Cup 2019. Not skipping a chance, lead actor Ranveer recently joined Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq at a conclave to discuss cricket and his upcoming film and his excitement seemed contagious. ’83 hits the screens on April 10, 2020.