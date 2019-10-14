Almost one year into their marriage and 7 years of bonding yet Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh‘s mushy camaraderie on his recent post from Rm Leela‘s sets is proof that the duo can’t go easy on their PDA. Making fans double down with laughter, Ranveer shared the post on Instagram as he revisited the memories of the first time he started falling for the love of his life.

The shared picture was taken on the sets of Ram Leela and features Deepika sitting on a chair while waiting for the shoot to commence. Sitting next to her while leaning on her chair’s armrest, Ranveer is seen looking intensely at Deepika’s back while she looked busy in a conversation in the other direction. The picture was captioned, “No caption needed @deepikapadukone #RamLeela (sic)” and industry friends including Huma Qureshi, Slow Cheetah, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez and others couldn’t help but burst out in affection and laughter.

Deepika, on the other hand, subtly roasted her actor-husband and commented, “& 7 years on nothing has changed! #eyesonme #eyesonyou (sic).”

View this post on Instagram No caption needed 😉 @deepikapadukone #RamLeela A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat. Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.