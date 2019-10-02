Bollywood fans, fashion police and the industry at large has gotten used to ’83 star Ranveer Singh‘s quirky, out of the box sartorial choices and while our jaws drop now if at all he goes sober with his styles, his recent funky outfit managed to break a kid into tears when he obliged to a crowd of fans waiting for him. The viral video shows Ranveer posing for shutterbugs as he stepped out and what happened next is enough to trigger nostalgia of our initial reactions on seeing the actor make public appearances.

Breaking the Internet, the video shows Ranveer donning an ankle-length red hoodie giving him a Red Riding Hood look, paired with a round-neck white tee inside and a pair of black sunglasses to accessorise his look along with a black JBL sling. Gently brushing fans aside as he made his way to the car, Ranveer happened to touch a little kid who was held in her father’s arms. Caught by surprise, the kid immediately broke into tears and we don’t blame her.

Check Ranveer’s viral video here:

View this post on Instagram Lil kiddo got scared of i Baba 🙄🤔 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 1, 2019 at 10:09pm PDT

ON the professional front, Ranveer will soon be seen coming together with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to shoot a seen for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. As per a report in news daily, a huge set has been constructed to shoot the fascinating climax scene that will mark the union of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on-screen. The film, which is gearing up for 2020 release, is the third film from Rohit’s cop-universe and he had already hinted at the union of the three big actors with Sooryavanshi. Now, as the team gets on a 20-day schedule, Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi are reuniting to fight the many baddies in the story.

Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat. Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.