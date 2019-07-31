What is it about Ranveer Singh that we can never have enough of Gully Boy star and keep going back to his social media profile for more? While we still try to rake our brains for a suitable justification, the ’83 star treated fans to a smoking hot picture of his, which instantly set the temperatures soaring across the Internet.

In the picture that the Ramleela actor shared on his Instagram handle, Ranveer can be seen flaunting his abs, donning only a pair of black athleisure wear, striking a sensuous expression as he posed for the camera. The picture was captioned, “Me looking at you eating carbs like (sic)” and instantly garnered over 3 lakh likes within eight minutes while still going strong.

View this post on Instagram Me looking at you eating carbs like A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 31, 2019 at 6:06am PDT

Ranveer has been thoroughly preparing for his character in ’83. He underwent many training sessions to develop skills of the man he’s playing on-screen. In fact, he trained with Kapil Dev himself in Dharamsala to prepare for his role. The actor and his team of other actors flew to London to begin the shoot last month. He was even seen attending the India vs Pakistan World Cup match a few days back.

One of the most anticipated films of next year, the film tells the journey of Indian Cricket team’s first World Cup win of 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays the lead and Deepika plays his on-screen wife, the makers have roped in many other prominent faces to essay the roles of other cricketers from the squad. Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others are a part of the film.