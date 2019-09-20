From figuring out his pose to probably another quirky dress, ’83 star Ranveer Singh has his hands full after winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role for Padmaavat at the IIFA awards 2019 to now gearing up for his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London. While winning the award, Ranveer broke the news and was evidently gaga over his wife’s “putla” being the sexiest of all.

Upon receiving the award at Mumbai on Wednesday, Ranveer had stated how Deepika “was very particular about all the time that she devoted in getting her statue made” and so he could not be behind. He revealed, “My mother-in-law was like – you’ve to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London. I will see you in London.”

On the professional front, Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat. Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.