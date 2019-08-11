Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are celebrating their 33 years in the industry. And this time, they took to Instagram to share some rare and unseen photos from the wedding of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan‘s daughter Shweta Bachchan who married businessman Nikhil Nanda in the year 1997. As revealed by the designers on their official Instagram handle, Shweta’s wedding was the first official big event they were handling. Apart from designing the bride’s trousseau, they also organised the entire wedding which eventually turned memorable for many people.

AJSK shared four photos of Shweta from her pre-wedding functions in which she looks resplendent as the bride-to-be. The designers have also mentioned how Shweta made an unusual choice by wearing a white outfit at her Mehendi ceremony. Another picture shows a young Abhishek Bachchan walking with his elder sister at her Sangeet function as their mom can be seen in the background, wearing a white suit created by the designers.

Jani and Khosla also thanked Jaya Bachchan for sharing with them such special moments from the wedding album of Shweta Bachchan. The caption of their post read, “1997: ​A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil’s Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family. The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it’s glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern. “It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts’ content and bring to life an absolute fantasy“ – Abu and Sandeep” (sic)

The caption on another post read, “1997: The Bride wore White! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A pathbreaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious. @shwetabachchan #33YearsOfAJSK” (sic)

Such simplicity, such beauty!