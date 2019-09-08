Actor Raveena Tandon recently organised a baby shower for her daughter Chhaya Tandon and the pictures from the same are currently going viral on social media. The stunning actor is soon going to be a ‘nani’ now and she can’t wait to welcome the little one in the family. A few photos, shared by Raveena’s friend named Pooja Makhija, are currently doing the rounds on social media in which Raveena is seen wishing her daughter all the love. The pictures show the actor posing with Chhaya and her other daughter Rasha Thadani who helped her hosting the baby shower. Pooja, who’s a nutritionist and author by profession, is also seen posing alongside the family.

Pooja posted a beautiful note on Instagram while sharing the pictures from the baby shower. The caption of her post read, “Cheers to the ‘Nani to be’! Many preach unselfish love but @officialraveenatandon you practice it with true passion. Was so touching to see you celebrate the baby shower of your adopted baby with such perfection and care.

And @officialrashathadani you were the such a great host, compere and I’m sure a super ‘masi to be’

So so proud of you Ravs.” (sic)

Raveena had adopted Chhaya and Pooja Tandon in the year 1995. Later, when she got married to businessman Anil Thadani, she gave birth to Rasha Thadani and Ranbirvardhan. The actor has been a hands-on mother always. Her photos from the wedding ceremony of Chhaya last year in Goa also went viral. Raveena wore a striking blue coloured gown as she walked Chhaya down the aisle in a beautiful Christian wedding.

On the work front, the actor is busy judging Nach Baliye 9 with Ahmed Khan. The show has been garnering good numbers in terms of TRP and Raveena’s appearance is a hit.