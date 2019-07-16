Actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb has got its villain. Actor Tarun Arora has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in the film. The actor rose to fame by playing Anshuman, Geet’s boyfriend in Imtiaz Ali‘s Jab We Met that featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

A report in Mumbai Mirror reveals that Tarun plays the character of a corrupt MLA and has already started preparing for the film. The actor is quite a prominent name in the South Indian film industry as he has played negative characters in Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No. 150, Ravi Teja’s Amar Akbar Anthony and Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu. Tarun has also worked with Raghava in Kanchana 3.

The daily quoted a source saying that Raghava is excited to have Tarun on board and he has put his full faith his acting capabilities. “Like in the original, the Hindi villain is also a corrupt MLA, and Raghava, who has worked with Tarun in Kanchana 3, which released in April this year, believes that he is apt for the part. His new avatar is very different from his Jab We Met character. The formalities are currently underway,” said the source.

The shooting of Laxmmi Bomb has already begun and the first look poster was released a few weeks back. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Raghava’s 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. There are four films in the horror-comedy-series and Kanchana 3, the last film, was released in April this year. In Muni 2: Kanchana, the protagonist is possessed by the ghost of a transgender. The storyline of Laxmmi Bomb has been kept the same as that of the Tamil film. However, a few changes have been made to suit the sensibilities of the Hindi movie-watching audience. This is after a hiatus of 12 years that Akshay Kumar is returning to the genre of horror-comedy. His last film in the genre was Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007 with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja.

Also featuring Kiara Advani as Akshay’s love interest, Laxmmi Bomb is slated to hit the screens on June 5, 2020.