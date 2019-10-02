Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to begin shooting the climax of his upcoming biggie – Sooryavanshi on Wednesday at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. As per a report in news daily, a huge set has been constructed to shoot the fascinating climax scene that will mark the union of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on-screen. The film, which is gearing up for 2020 release, is the third film from Rohit’s cop-universe and he had already hinted at the union of the three big actors with Sooryavanshi. Now, as the team gets on a 20-day schedule, Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi are reuniting to fight the many baddies in the story.

A source close to the film informed Mumbai Mirror about the development. The daily quoted the source saying, “It will a grand finale with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi teaming up to fight a larger-than-life situation. Rohit and his writers have been working on the climax for months and have finally cracked a scenario which does justice to the three super cops.”

Rohit and his team have already shot for a major chunk of Sooryavanshi in Goa, Mumbai and Thailand. The last was where Akshay’s grand introductory scenes were shot. In Mumbai, the team shot with Katrina Kaif who’s playing the female lead opposite Akshay after almost a decade. After the 20-day climax schedule, the team will move to Goa to shoot for a brief schedule and then they are going to fly abroad to film the romantic songs between Akshay and Katrina.

Apart from Ajay and Ranveer in extended cameos and Akshay-Katrina in the lead, Sooryavanshi also features Neena Gupta as the mother of Akshay’s character. Further, actors Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer and Abhimanyu Singh play three of the many baddies in the film which is set around terrorism-drama. Produced by Karan Johar, Akshay, Rohit and Shibashish Sarkar, Sooryavanshi is set to hit the screens on March 27, next year.