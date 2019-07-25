Accused with aging backward, Bollywood’s dapper dad Anil Kapoor often leaves daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor far behind in the sartorial game. Treating the Internet to his latest gorgeous looks, Anil made not just his fans go weak in the knees but also filmmakers Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Farah Khan who, unlike his actor-nephew Arjun Kapoor, were seen gushing over the star.

Sharing the stunning pictures on his Instagram handle, Anil’s sassy caption read, “I could add some deep quote here but let’s be honest I just wanted to post some good looking pictures of myself. #loveyourself #Iammyownmotivation ‬(sic)” which extracted an instant “You da best. Love the caption. (sic)” from Farhan, “Better than the deep quote any day papaji (sic)” from Farah and “So handsome my king! (sic)” from Karan. Not to be floored easily, Arjun’s comment on his uncle’s post read, “& u say I ruin ur reputation… just see this post (sic)” and fans doubled down with laughter. Defending their father post Arjun’s savage comment were Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who commented, “So handsome dad (sic)” and “Killer” respectively.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Mohit suri directorial Malang along with actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

The 62 year old actor also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty which will feature a star cast including actors Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt alongside him. In an interview earlier, Karan took a moment to express his excitement over directing the powerhouse of energy – Anil Kapoor under Dharma Productions. He said he is very ‘glad’ to be working with ‘Anil ji’ for the first time because it happens to be his first film with the production house and he helming it makes it even more special.