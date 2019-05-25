Yesteryear actress Neetu Kapoor is strength and positivity personified and as she tends to an ailing Rishi Kapoor in New York, her social media profile brims with her energy and vibrant, every time an industry friend drops in to meet them. Recently, the couple was paid a visit by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and the trio huddled together for a “super excited” picture and their happiness on discussing passionately about movies looked uncontained.

In the picture that Neetu shared on her Instagram handle, Rishi can be seen donning a navy blue half jacket paired with a navy blue tee and trousers as he smiled widely next to Raju who wore a denim shirt and jacket paired with jeans. Neetu clung on the other side of the filmmaker, dressed in a dark blue chequered shirt and ripped black jeans with a black leather sling bag strung across her shoulder. The picture was captioned, “We both love and admire Raju so we’re super excited today !!! Spent so many hours discussing n talking movies !!! Exhilarating #greatdirector #simple#lovehismovies” (sic).

Rishi Kapoor recently talked to Deccan Chronicle and revealed that he has been declared cancer-free after eight months of tiring treatment in the US. However, he mentioned, he has to still stay back in the city for six more months to complete his treatment. He said, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free.” The veteran actor credited his wife, kids and fans for his better health and revealed they supported him throughout his treatment even when he was behaving at his worse.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor are a few other celebrities who showed up at their place to keep a check on Rishi’s health.