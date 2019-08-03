It’s going to be 11 months for actor Rishi Kapoor since he left the country for his treatment in New York. The actor can’t wait to return to his homeland and get to work once again. In his latest interview with a news daily, Rishi has spoken about his love for films and how he fears if his audience will accept him on-screen after such a gap.

The veteran actor talked to Hindustan Times and said that he often tells his wife Neetu Kapoor that his biggest fear is what he would do if he gets to know tomorrow that he has forgotten acting. He was quoted saying, “I miss work more than ever now. I’ve never had such a big break in my life and I’ve been working for 45 years. By the time I get back, it will be 11 months and it has been very long.”

The actor added that he is so greedy for work currently that he would say yes to do any kind of work. Rishi said that he is also skeptical about his audience warming up to his work. “But in a way I feel very fresh and geared up to do any kind of work. Right now, I don’t know if my work will be welcomed or if people are going to trash me. When I was going through treatment, I had a few blood transfusions. And I told Neetu that I hope with the new blood, I haven’t forgotten acting,” explained the actor.

Rishi also talked about the newfound stability in life. He said that he had no idea about his life taking this new turn at this age and when it did, he found himself surrounded by his family members who supported him throughout, especially his wife. “A lot of credit goes to my wife Neetu, who has been there as a rock,” said Rishi Kapoor.