Every actor’s dream is to leave an indelible mark on their fans with their performances and Bobby star Rishi Kapoor tasted that success recently as he checked into a New York salon for a haircut and was surprised to see a Russian fan play the song “Main Shayar Toh Nahin“. Rishi is in Big Apple with wife Neetu Kapoor for his medical treatment and while it is almost going to be a year since the duo have been there, they keep posting all the small yet fun incidents that keep them going in everyday life and make their foreign stay bearable.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, Rishi posted the happy video where the fan can be seen recording the song and then Rishi in his video while the actor was seen in the mirror doing the same. Rishi captioned the video as, “My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie. (sic)”

My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie. pic.twitter.com/nnHJVo3OyS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

Among the hoard of Bollywood friends who keep dropping in NYC and pay a visit to the veteran actors, the latest to join the list of well-wishers were actor Suniel Shetty and his wife. Rishi tweeted a picture with them and captioned it, “Thank you Sunil and Manna Shetty. You both are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys. (sic)”

Thank you Sunil and Manna Shetty. You both are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys. pic.twitter.com/fItEAGOskP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 17, 2019

It’s going to be 11 months for actor Rishi Kapoor since he left the country for his medical treatment in New York. The actor can’t wait to return to his homeland and get to work once again. In his latest interview with a news daily, Rishi has spoken about his love for films and how he fears if his audience will accept him on-screen after such a gap.

The veteran actor talked to Hindustan Times and said that he often tells his wife Neetu Kapoor that his biggest fear is what he would do if he gets to know tomorrow that he has forgotten acting. He was quoted saying, “I miss work more than ever now. I’ve never had such a big break in my life and I’ve been working for 45 years. By the time I get back, it will be 11 months and it has been very long.”

On the professional front, Rishi is all set to return to the Silver Screen with a comedy film Jhootha Kahin Ka which also features Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Jimmy Shergill.