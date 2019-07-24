Actor Rishi Kapoor recently announced that he is soon going to be back in India. In his latest interview with a daily, he has now opened up on how his son Ranbir Kapoor actually forced him to go to New York for his treatment. Rishi said that he was shooting in Delhi when he got to know about his problem and his son took no time in flying him to NYC thereafter. Talking to The Times of India, the actor said that he was on his sixth-day of the shoot when Ranbir and another close family associate came to the capital and took him away. He was first taken to Mumbai and then to New York as soon as it was possible.

Rishi was quoted saying, “There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem.”

The veteran actor added that he couldn’t do anything but accept his situation as he saw his family running for him. “By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually,” he added.

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor revealed that even though he has recuperated well from cancer, he still has another process of chemotherapy left to be done. Rishi said after this session of chemo, he has been asked to rest for a few months and return for some more treatments, therefore, he has decided to return to the homeland and rest here for a while. The father-of-two also mentioned that he is going to take sometime to adjust to the country’s environment and the time-zone before getting back to work. The actor has got two films in his pipeline. One of them is with actor Juhi Chawla with whom he has earlier worked in Bol Radha Bol (1992) and Saajan Ka Ghar (1994) among others.