The firsts are always special and when they include your loved ones, the dearness amplifies just as Mera Naam Joker did for Rishi Kapoor who marked his debut with his actor-dad Raj Kapoor’s starrer. Pulling out a still of the legendary actor from the iconic movie, Rishi remembered his father on his birthday with an affirmation.

Smearing Twitter with nostalgia, Rishi shared the monochromic picture featuring Raj posing with a toy clown. Captioning the picture with the lyrics of the famous song ‘Jeena Yahan, Marna Yahan’, the lines on the picture read, “kal khel mein hum ho na ho, gardish me taare raheinge sada. Bhuloge tum bhuleinge woh par hum tumhare rahenge sada (Whether we exist in the game tomorrow or cease to be, the stars will continue to exist in the sky. You will forget, the others will forget but we will continue to exist as yours forever.)” While the sad lines are enough to turn anyone emotional, Rishi packed an affirmation in his tweet, “Happy Birthday dad! We shall always remember you…….love! (sic)” and we couldn’t agree more.

On the professional front, Rishi Kapoor starred in Jeethu Joseph’s The Body, also featuring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. The murder mystery hit the cinema screens on December 13, 2019.

Rishi, who has been away from films for a year due to health reasons, will be seen next in Sharmaji Namkeen. He was diagnosed with cancer but is now feeling very fresh. Sharmaji Namkeen will be the first film post his cancer treatment. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film will also feature Juhi Chawla.

The film marks the reunion of Juhi and Rishi on screen after a long gap of 10 years as the two actors were seen together in 2009 film Luck By Chance. Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey), the film mark as Rishi Kapoor’s first project post his return from the USA.