Actor Rishi Kapoor has been away from the country for around 10 months now. He is being treated for cancer in New York and the reports were rife that he is going to return to India by the end of August. In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, the veteran actor talked in detail about his health, when he is expected to be back and how his illness brought the entire family together. The actor revealed that he is yet to undergo a session of chemotherapy which is known as ‘consolidation or pushback’ and it will only be a few days after the treatment that he is going to plan his return.

Rishi explained that it’s important to monitor the ‘reaction time’ post-chemotherapy. Therefore, he’s going to be in New York by August-end to complete the treatment after which he is asked to take a break of six months before starting the next treatment. The actor was quoted telling the daily, “The cancer is in remission, but I am still under treatment. I have a crucial meeting with the doctors today at 10.45 am, there’s one treatment still left to be done. The problem is not the treatment but the reaction time. There is a six-week gap between one treatment and the next when all you can do is eat, shop, watch movies, live a normal life which I would rather do at home than here in New York.”

An emotional Rishi added that he has been counting every minute of his stay in the big city since he misses his home. He said, “It’s been nine months and 16 days—I know since I have been counting the days—that I have been away. I really miss home.”

Clarifying that the rumours of his return in time for his birthday in September are not true, the actor revealed that even though he is expecting to be back by August-end, he isn’t sure yet. The Karz-star said that he is clear he had to be there for a full 11 months. The senior actor also took a moment to mention how his family supported him throughout his illness. He took the names of his wife Neetu Kapoor and kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor and said that he’s grateful to them for their love and support. He said, “I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. It’s been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone.”

Talking about the speculations of his return, he said, ” I am hoping that I can plan an end-August return but all this talk that I will be back in early September for my birthday, is again nothing but speculation.”

The actor revealed that he is going to take it slow once he’s back because it will take him sometime to adjust to the time-zone and he won’t like to rush into anything. However, Rishi has signed a film and has given a verbal nod to another. He is looking forward to beginning his work. Our best wishes!