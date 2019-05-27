Actor Rishi Kapoor, who’s currently recuperating from cancer in New York, reached out to PM Narendra Modi and other important ministers in his cabinet to talk about real issues. The veteran actor released a series of tweets tagging Modi, along with Smriti Irani and Arun Jaitley, and requested them to work on having free education, medicine and pension in India. Rishi expressed his wish of seeing India richer and more developed.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “My sincerest wish, desire and request to the re-elected BJP, Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani and the honourable PM Narendra Modiji… Please work upon getting India free education, medical, pension… It’s difficult but if you start working on today, we will achieve it one day.” (sic)

My sincerest wish,desire and request to the re-elected @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Please work upon getting India free Education, Medical, Pension etc..It’s difficult but if you start working on today,we will achieve one day! 🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019

He then said, “After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialised treatments in hospitals, why can only the few avail/afford these. After all, most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians.” (sic)

After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialised treatments in Hospital’s, why can only the few avail/afford these.After all most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians. @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji.Jai Hind🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019

The 66-year-old actor said the focus on these aspects could give us “the India we Indians want to see”. Another tweet made by him read: “Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy — a chance,” he said, adding: “Please excuse me if I have over stepped but being a citizen I feel my duty to voice it.” (sic)

After all this is the India we Indians want to see and the whole world envy. Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy-a chance. Demonetisation,cow slaughter ban,anti secular etc…are no answers in my humble opinion! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019

You all have a refreshed good five year tenure to go. Please think about this also. We will set examples to Humanity all over @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji. Please excuse me if I have over stepped but being a citizen I feel my duty to voice it. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019

The veteran actor recently announced that he has been declared cancer-free by the doctors. However, he revealed he will have to stay back in New York for more six months to complete his treatment. The actor further credited his kids – Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni and his wife Neetu Kapoor for supporting him throughout his battle with the illness.

Many prominent faces from the industry visited Rishi and Neetu in New York to keep a check on his health. A few of them includes Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani, Rajkumar Hirani, Sonu Nigam and Tina Ambani-Anil Ambani among others.